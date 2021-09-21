Sudbury's issues remain, defeated NDP candidate says

Nadia Verrelli has taught politics at the post-secondary level and guided students through a model parliament experience, but none of that really prepared her for the drama of a nail-biter night when her name was on the ballot.

“I’ve always looked at elections as the viewer, and more so the academic,” she said on Monday night. “So being on this side has been really interesting and exciting.”

The race between Verrelli, vying for the Sudbury seat as a first-time NDP candidate, and Viviane Lapointe, looking to grab the Liberal baton from Paul Lefebvre, certainly did not lack suspense.

Polls had hinted at a toss-up, and for most of the night the two were neck-and-neck. As of midnight, with about two-thirds of polls reporting, Lapointe was ahead by fewer than 200 votes.

The gap had rarely been larger than that and the position had flipped multiple times in the first couple of hours after polls closed, with Verrelli often out in front, if barely.

However, as the night wore one, Lapointe began to pull ahead. With 209 of 220 polls reporting, the Liberal candidate had 13,650 votes and Verrelli 11,955. Conservative Ian Symington was a closed third, with 11,2111 votes.

The academic said she was impressed by the level of interest in her campaign and very grateful to all who pitched in.

“People in Sudbury really care about politics,” she said. “I have a great team; everyone is so dedicated. It warms my heart and soul and brings me to tears to think of these people giving their time and energy, because they believe in me and the NDP.”

Many former students rolled up their sleeves to help Verrelli in her bid to become MP, as did her stepdaughter Maria, who logged 70-80 hours as a volunteer.