Sudbury's human trafficking victims can be almost invisible: Survivor

Spotting the victims of human trafficking can be hard, a Sudbury conference was told this week.

Lynzy Boeswald, program coordinator and a public educator for Sudbury-based Angels of Hope, said the victims can be invisible to most people.

When trying to identify the victims, it is “incredibly difficult to really see what’s going on or to find someone who’s exactly identified as human trafficking,” said Boeswald, who is herself a survivor.

Boeswald was among those who spoke during a virtual session this week organized by Sudbury MPP Jamie West and Angels of Hope.

Human trafficking, Boeswald said, “sort of lands in between domestic violence and sexual violence. And so it’s incredibly difficult to really see what’s going on or to find someone who’s exactly identified as human trafficking.”

As a result, she emphasized the importance of education and raising awareness among all the helping professions, including law enforcement.

West, who noted Friday is the World Day Against Trafficking Persons, said human trafficking is a grim reality in Sudbury.

“Ontario reports the highest number of police-reported human trafficking incidents in the country, and Sudbury is known as a ‘hub’ for human trafficking,” he said.

“Financial exploitation, bad credit ratings and crushing debts caused by their traffickers makes it so that survivors cannot fully move on and sometimes the re-victimization and trauma can occur by the government itself when these individuals are being hounded by collection agencies,” said West.