Sudbury's human trafficking victims can be almost invisible: Survivor
Spotting the victims of human trafficking can be hard, a Sudbury conference was told this week.
Lynzy Boeswald, program coordinator and a public educator for Sudbury-based Angels of Hope, said the victims can be invisible to most people.
When trying to identify the victims, it is “incredibly difficult to really see what’s going on or to find someone who’s exactly identified as human trafficking,” said Boeswald, who is herself a survivor.
Boeswald was among those who spoke during a virtual session this week organized by Sudbury MPP Jamie West and Angels of Hope.
Human trafficking, Boeswald said, “sort of lands in between domestic violence and sexual violence. And so it’s incredibly difficult to really see what’s going on or to find someone who’s exactly identified as human trafficking.”
As a result, she emphasized the importance of education and raising awareness among all the helping professions, including law enforcement.
West, who noted Friday is the World Day Against Trafficking Persons, said human trafficking is a grim reality in Sudbury.
“Ontario reports the highest number of police-reported human trafficking incidents in the country, and Sudbury is known as a ‘hub’ for human trafficking,” he said.
“Financial exploitation, bad credit ratings and crushing debts caused by their traffickers makes it so that survivors cannot fully move on and sometimes the re-victimization and trauma can occur by the government itself when these individuals are being hounded by collection agencies,” said West.
Cristina Scarpellini, founder and director Angels of Hope, is another survivor of human trafficking.
“The reason I founded Angels of Hope,” Scarpellini said, “was due to my own lived experience with mental health and addiction. While in active addiction, I saw the correlation between mental health addiction and human trafficking.”
These experiences compelled her “to do something when I got clean for the survivors, to recreate that support system that I had when I was going through my struggles for survivors of human trafficking so I founded Angles of Hope Against Human Trafficking.”
West offered a list of resources on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JamieWestNDP. They include:
– The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking hotline, 1-833-900-1010; bit.ly/3f7gMKP.
– Sudbury and Area Victim Service, 705-522-6970; bit.ly/3i7ZOhr.
– Sudbury Women’s Centre, 705-673-1916; sudburywc.ca/
– Genevra House Shelter, 705-674-2210; bit.ly/3laL5Ez.
– Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, 705-673-4396, www.sacy.ca.
– Centre Victoria pour femmes – Fem’aide, 1-877-336-2433; www.centrevictoria.ca.
– HSN – Crisis Line: 705-675-4760; bit.ly/3fdh96W
– Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking, 705-822-8630; www.aohagainsttrafficking.ca.
