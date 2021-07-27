Sudbury's hospital buys vital equipment
Money comes from the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North
Health Sciences North officials say they have been able to buy critical pieces of equipment thanks to money raised through the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North.
Head and neck cancers are challenging to evaluate due to the location of the tumours and important structures like the voice box, tongue, etc., the hospital said in a release.
As a result, a detailed examination is essential to determine the size and location of the cancer, but also the extent to which other nearby organs have been affected.
One of the most important procedures to determine this is the endoscopy. The hospital has been able to buy two Exera video processors and lightsources, which will allow head and neck cancer surgeons to more accurately evaluate the effects of cancer treatment.
“This purchase is so important for head and neck cancer patients,” said Stephanie Winn, administrative director of the Northeast Cancer Centre at HSN. “Crisp and clear images are absolutely imperative to creating accurate treatment plans and performing successful surgeries.
“These two video processors and lightsources are replacing our current systems that are near the end of their lifespan. This up-to-date technology will support our physician team at the (the cancer centre) in providing high-quality care to our patients throughout the northeast.”
The hospital also bought two New Drager Jaundice Meters for the HSN NEO Kids and Family Program Birthing Centre, again thanks to the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North.
Both the video processors and jaundice meters were identified as high priority equipment needs at HSN and will have an impact on patients every day.
“Jaundice Meters are a non-invasive, accurate and effective screening method used to identify infants at risk for jaundice. Without jaundice meters, newborns would have to have a serum bilirubin, which involves withdrawing blood from a heel pick, which can be painful and upsetting for both the baby and their parents,” said Lisa Grace, clinical manager of the Birthing Centre.
“Ultimately, having these jaundice meters and the effective screening they provide, can greatly decrease readmission rates, and duration of stay for newborns and their parents. The meters are used every day on every newborn at Health Sciences North.
“It is an extremely vital piece of equipment, and we are so thankful for the funds raised through the 50/50.”
The Health Sciences North Foundation, the NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association run the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North.
The lottery not only raises cash for important medical equipment, it is also putting money in the pockets of lucky winners. David and Angie Louie of Sudbury, for example, claimed a jackpot of $770,995 in June’s draw.
Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.
The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, July 30 at
10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca.
