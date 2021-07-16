Sudbury's hospice raises more than $300,000

On July 14th, the second Annual Care-A-Thon was held in support of Maison McCulloch Hospice. This fundraiser is necessary because the provincial government underfunds hospice care in Ontario.

The local community must raise about 40 per cent of the operating dollars. In Sudbury, that means $1 million is needed to pay the yearly operating expenses. The Hospice does not charge anything for its services and staff.

Sadly, we cannot cure everyone, but we can care for everyone. Our Hospice staff and volunteers provide excellent care allowing people to live their last days on their own terms with respect, dignity, and love.

On July 14th, our community celebrated that care by generously donating to help keep our Hospice doors open. Donors included corporations and businesses like Desjardins, Makami Engineering, Walden Welding and Mechanical.

It also included church groups like Glad Tiding Church; the Anglican Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie; professional groups like the Sudbury Regional Police Association; families like the Vilgrens, Folignos, Ivarssons, Purdues, and the Wrights.

And it included lots and lots of people who believe in the Hospice, like Paula, whose family is on strike but wanted to help keep the doors open; or Gilbert Lavigne, who collected cans, raising $5,000.

Literally, hundreds of Sudburians called 470-HUGS, raising over $300,000 – that’s a lot of hugging.

On behalf of the Sudbury Hospice Foundation, I thank everyone for making the Care-A-Thon the largest fundraising event in Maison McCulloch Hospice history. Your sharing has kept the Hospice caring.

Gerry Lougheed Jr. is board chair of the Sudbury Hospice Foundation.

