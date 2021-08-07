Sudbury's health unit warns of high-risk COVID exposure on Air Canada flights
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight AC130 from Calgary to Toronto on July 29, and flight AC8607 from Toronto to Sudbury on July 29.
“Those seated in rows 19 to 23 on flight AC130 from Calgary to Toronto are considered high-risk close contacts,” the health unit said in a release. “Those seated in rows 1 to 4, and row 13 on flight AC8607 from Toronto to Sudbury are considered high-risk close contacts.”
If you are at risk, you should:
– Immediately self-isolate.
– Book a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.
– Contact Public Health at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200), ext. 718 or your local public health unit for further direction.
All other passengers on those flights should:
– Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.
– Self-isolate immediately if symptoms occur.
– Seek testing if symptoms occur.
Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.
If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre; the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.
Public Health said the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective against COVID-19 and its variants.
“With the Delta variant spreading throughout the province and dominant in the area, local case counts vulnerable to rapid change, the health unit said. “As the COVID-19 Delta variant can spread more easily and is associated with higher rates of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death as compared with the Alpha variant, it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.
“A single dose of vaccine does not provide adequate protection from the Delta variant. This means that two-dose vaccine coverage is important for everyone. Given how infectious Delta is, vaccination rates need to be as high as possible to protect against community spread.”
Individuals 12 and older should book an appointment, attend a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic for their first dose and get their second dose as soon as possible.
Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for a list of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccination and booking information. Some primary care providers also offer vaccination against COVID-19.
Updates about COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations, dates, and times will be shared on Public Health’s social media channels and online as plans are confirmed. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for the most up-to-date schedule.
Public Health is also reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible Delta variant. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel.
Remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.
For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).
