Sudbury's health unit warns of exposure to COVID on Northland bus

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising the public of another potential exposure to COVID-19.

This time, it applies to anyone who travelled on Ontario Northland bus route 1219 on Monday, Aug. 9. This Ontario Northland bus service departed Yorkdale Station (Toronto) at 2 p.m. with service to Sudbury.

If you were on that bus, you should:

– Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.

– Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

– Seek testing if symptoms occur.

– Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.

In a release issued late Tuesday, Public Health reminded “everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands.

“For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.:

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).

