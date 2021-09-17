Sudbury’s health unit urges residents to help lessen the impact of the fourth wave

Public Health Sudbury & Districts and urging residents of the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts to take every action within their control to lessen the impact of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

“Reaching the goal of 90 per cent of eligible people being fully vaccinated against the virus is critically important to prevent potential impacts on school or businesses, and to protect the capacity of our healthcare system,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said in a release.

“With the official start of fall next week and the province requiring proof of vaccination in certain settings, it is the perfect time to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you have not already done so.”

Dr. Sutcliffe said she anticipates the fall and winter months will present some challenges based on current modeling and projections.

“Although the negative effects of COVID-19 are felt by everyone in our communities, those working in health care see it on a daily basis. Hats off to our hard-working health care professionals who have pulled out all the stops to be there for us when we most need them,” she said.

“This work does not go unnoticed, and we very much appreciate your dedication. Our local response to a global pandemic is a team effort – all supporting one another.”

The health unit encourages businesses and organizations to review the regulations and guidance released by the Ontario government to support them in implementing proof of vaccination requirements, which take effect on September 22.

“Public Health guidance continues to strongly encourage anyone responsible for a business or organization to ensure that any person who performs work for the business or organization conduct their work remotely unless the nature of their work requires them to be on site at the workplace,” the health unit’s weekly report said.