Public Health Sudbury and Districts is strongly recommending area employers develop and implement COVID-19 vaccination policies and support workplace vaccination.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Workplace vaccination policies will become increasingly important as the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts enter a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic dominated by the more transmissible and dangerous Delta variant, the health unit said in a release on Monday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury’s health unit urges employers to develop COVID-19 vaccination policies Back to video

To support workplaces in adopting this recommendation, Public Health has created a Workplace Vaccine Policy Toolkit.

The toolkit includes a policy template and educational materials such as videos, posters, and fact sheets.

“We owe an immense debt of gratitude to all of the workplaces who have dedicated themselves to following individual protective and public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their workplaces and our communities,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said.

“We are aiming high so we can stay low. More than 90 per cent of eligible individuals need to be vaccinated so we can keep COVID-19 case counts low. Workplaces are an essential part of the vaccination solution.”

Sudbury’s health unit is leading by example and implementing its own COVID-19 vaccination policy.

All employees, contractors, volunteers and students must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a medical reason for a vaccine exemption in addition to the completion of an approved educational program.

“As a workplace, it’s our responsibility to take every precaution reasonable to protect our workers and the public,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.