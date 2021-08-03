Sudbury's health unit saying goodbye to mass immunization clinics

Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced Tuesday that it will begin winding down mass immunization clinics in favour of a more flexible approach to reach vaccination goals.

Workplaces, community organizations, places of worship and other groups will now be able to request a mobile vaccination team from the health unit to administer first and second doses at their own location.

With more than 80 per cent of Sudbury and districts residents aged 12 and over having received their first dose of the vaccine and over 70 per cent having received their second dose, there is less need for high volume clinics.

Instead, Public Health will use a more targeted approach to reach the population.

“The success of our mass immunization clinics over the last seven months is the direct result of the great collaboration with our partners in hospitals, primary care, congregate settings, community paramedicine and health centres, social services, First Nations, municipal governments, and enforcement agencies, and our dedicated teams of staff, and volunteers,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe.

“We aren’t done yet and we now need to have more precision-focused clinics to offer the approximately 50,000 doses to reach our 90 per cent target. Every little bit helps, and every day we get closer to achieving our goal.”

Last month, the health unit said its goal is to have 90 per cent of those aged 12 and over in Sudbury and districts vaccinated by the end of August.

Since January, when the first vaccine arrived in the area, Public Health has held 265 mass immunization events in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.