Sudbury’s health unit reports two new cases of COVID-19

It is monitoring 47 active cases in its service area

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported two new cases of COVID-19 and two resolved cases on Tuesday.

One of the new cases is located in Greater Sudbury and one is located in the Manitoulin district.

The health unit is monitoring 47 active cases in its service area, including 39 in Greater Sudbury, four in the Sudbury district, and four in the Manitoulin district.

There have been 2,345 cases of COVID-19 and 31 COVID-related deaths reported in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Public Health identified two new cases with a mutation profile consistent with a COVID-19 variant of concern.

There have been 1,117 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern identified in the region.

The health unit has performed 285,815 COVID-19 tests as of Sept. 12.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, Public Health has administered 250,603 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 135,696 people in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts have received their first dose, and 114,997 people are fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported 577 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and six more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 452 cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Elliott said 363 people are hospitalized with the virus; 38 of those are fully vaccinated.

She says 192 people are in intensive care because of the illness; 183 of them are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The Ministry of Health said that nearly 84.5 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.2 per cent have two doses.

A total of 21.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province.

