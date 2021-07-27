Sudbury's health unit reports three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Two of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury and one is located in the Manitoulin district.

There are now eight active cases in the health unit’s service area, including five in Greater Sudbury, one in the Sudbury district and two in the Manitoulin district.

The health unit also reported one new case of COVID-19 that is confirmed or presumed to be a variant of concern.

There have been 2,183 cases reported in the region since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths and 998 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants.

Public Health has performed 267,854 COVID-19 tests as of July 25.

A total of 258,430 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received in the region, and 252 or 0.11 per cent of those doses have been wasted.

The health unit, in partnership with First Nations communities and primary care partners, has administered a total of 229,530 vaccines.

In total, 129,144 people have received their first dose and 100,386 have been fully vaccinated.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks or potential exposure risks were reported on Tuesday.

Overall, Ontario reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five more deaths. There were 37 new cases in Toronto, 22 in Peel Region and 12 in Hamilton. Those numbers are based on more than 13,600 tests completed over the previous day.

There were 127 patients in intensive care due to COVID-related critical illness and 81 patients on ventilators.

More than 92,000 doses of vaccines were administered in the previous day, for a total of more than 19.1 million.

