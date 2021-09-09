Sudbury’s health unit reports six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday
Public Health now monitoring 36 active cases in its service area
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported six new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Thursday.
Four of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury and two are located in the District of Sudbury.
According to the health unit’s website, four of the new cases were close contacts of a confirmed case and two are still under investigation.
Public Health is currently monitoring 36 active cases of COVID-19, including 28 in Greater Sudbury, six in the Sudbury district and two in the Manitoulin district.
There have been 2,231 cases of COVID-19 reported since the beginning of the pandemic in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths.
The health unit identified 14 recent cases with a mutation profile commonly associated with a COVID-19 variant of concern.
A total of 1,103 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants have been reported in the health unit’s service area.
Public Health has performed 284,131 COVID-19 tests as of Sept. 7.
In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, the health unit has administered 249,580 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are 135,046 people in the region that have received their first dose, and 114,534 people are fully vaccinated.
The health unit has received 267,430 doses of the vaccine in total, and 351 – or 0.14 per cent – of those doses have been wasted.
There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the health unit’s service, and no new potential exposure risks were reported.
Ontario reported 798 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and three more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 620 of those cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
Elliott said 365 people are hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus and 331 of them are not fully vaccinated.
She said 185 people are in intensive care with the virus with only 11 of those patients fully vaccinated.
The Ministry of Health said 84 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.5 per cent have two doses.
A total of 21,062,281 vaccine doses have been administered in the province.
The ministry said there were also seven deaths linked to the virus that occurred more than one month ago and were added to the cumulative count based on data cleaning.
– with files from Canadian Press
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
