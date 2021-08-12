Sudbury's health unit reports five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts on Thursday.

Three of the new cases were outbreak-associated, one was a close contact of a confirmed case, and one is still under investigation.

Public Health also reported an increase of four cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern. There have been 1,017 confirmed or presumed variants cases reported in the region.

Public Health also reported an increase of four cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern. There have been 1,017 confirmed or presumed variants cases reported in the region.

The health unit is currently monitoring 25 active cases, including seven in Greater Sudbury and 18 in the Manitoulin district.

There have been 2,211 cases of COVID-19 reported since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 31 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 272,756 COVID-19 tests have been performed as of Aug. 12.

Public Health, First Nations, and primary care partners have administered 239,601 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result, 130,957 people in the district have received their first dose of the vaccine and 108,644 people have been fully vaccinated.

Out of 267,430 total doses received, 263 or 0.11 per cent, have been wasted.

Public Health advised of a potential exposure risk at KUPP Centre located at 1965 Lasalle Boulevard on Aug. 6.

Anyone who attended the KUPP Centre from 2 to 4 p.m. on that day is advised to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate and seek testing immediately if symptoms occur.

Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

Provincially, Ontario reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with more than 80 per cent of them in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.