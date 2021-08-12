Sudbury's health unit reports five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday
Article content
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts on Thursday.
Advertisement
Article content
Three of the new cases were outbreak-associated, one was a close contact of a confirmed case, and one is still under investigation.
Sudbury's health unit reports five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday Back to video
Public Health also reported an increase of four cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern. There have been 1,017 confirmed or presumed variants cases reported in the region.
The health unit is currently monitoring 25 active cases, including seven in Greater Sudbury and 18 in the Manitoulin district.
There have been 2,211 cases of COVID-19 reported since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 31 COVID-related deaths.
A total of 272,756 COVID-19 tests have been performed as of Aug. 12.
Public Health, First Nations, and primary care partners have administered 239,601 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As a result, 130,957 people in the district have received their first dose of the vaccine and 108,644 people have been fully vaccinated.
Out of 267,430 total doses received, 263 or 0.11 per cent, have been wasted.
Public Health advised of a potential exposure risk at KUPP Centre located at 1965 Lasalle Boulevard on Aug. 6.
Anyone who attended the KUPP Centre from 2 to 4 p.m. on that day is advised to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate and seek testing immediately if symptoms occur.
Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.
Provincially, Ontario reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with more than 80 per cent of them in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.
Advertisement
Article content
It’s the highest case total since mid-June and is based on 22,896 tests done the previous day.
There were no new virus-related deaths reported.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 113 people are in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and just two of them are fully vaccinated.
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced Thursday that Ontario is putting an additional $2.2 billion toward COVID-19 spending, amid ongoing uncertainty about variants of concern.
He released the province’s 2021-22 first-quarter finances and said it’s important to have resources available to prepare for potential future surges in the pandemic.
Revenue projections are $2.9 billion higher than in the budget, due to stronger economic growth and increased transfers from the federal government.
The deficit projection is being revised by $700 million, down to $32.4 billion.
Bethlenfalvy didn’t specify what the $2.2 billion in new spending would go toward, saying it’s available for the government to use to protect people’s health and the economy as needed.
The increased revenues include $1.9 billion from the federal government and another approximately $1 billion from corporate taxes and land transfer taxes.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar