Sudbury’s health unit reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

It is now monitoring 56 active cases in its service area

Sudbury’s health unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury on Friday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is now monitoring 56 active cases in its service area, including 54 in Greater Sudbury and two in the Sudbury district.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury’s health unit reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday Back to video

There have been 2,407 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts since the beginning of the pandemic in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 1,153 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern have been identified in the region.

According to the health unit’s website, 1,384 of the cases reported locally were close contacts, 535 were outbreak-associated, 373 had no known epidemiological link, 111 were travel-related, and four are still under investigation.

A total of 941 cases were reported in females, 890 were reported in males, and 600 were not specified.

Additionally, 807 cases were reported in people aged 20 to 29, 599 cases were reported in people aged 19 and under, and 588 cases were reported in those aged 40 to 59.

There have been 311 cases reported in those aged 60 to 79 and 98 cases reported in those aged 80 and older.

There are still five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, including three at local schools, one at a workplace, and one at a congregate living setting.

There was no updated COVID-19 test count available from the Ministry of Health on Friday.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, the health unit has administered 254,739 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 137,358 people in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts who have received their first dose, and 117,381 people are fully vaccinated.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar