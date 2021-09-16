Sudbury’s health unit reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

It is now monitoring 62 active cases in its service area

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 11 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Nine of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury and two are in the Sudbury district.

The health unit is now monitoring 62 active cases of COVID-19 in its service area, including 51 in Greater Sudbury, seven in the Sudbury district and four in the Manitoulin district.

A total of 2,365 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, in addition to 31 COVID-related deaths.

There have been 1,119 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern reported in the health unit’s service area.

There was one active COVID-19 outbreak at R.L. Beattie Public School in Greater Sudbury on Thursday.

COVID-19 cases have also been reported at Lasalle Secondary School and St. Charles Collegesm as well as at Laurentian University and Finlandia Village in Sudbury.

There is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in admitted patients at Health Sciences North, in addition to nine cases under investigation.

The health unit has performed 286,713 COVID-19 tests as of Sept. 16.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, Public Health has administered 251,959 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In all, 136,150 people in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 115,809 are fully vaccinated.

