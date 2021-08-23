Sudbury's health unit reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Public Health is now monitoring 35 active cases in its service area

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts on Monday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Ten of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury, and one is located in the Sudbury district.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury's health unit reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday Back to video

The health unit is now monitoring 35 active cases in its service area, including 30 in Greater Sudbury, three in the Sudbury district and two in the Manitoulin district.

Public Health has reported 2,249 cases and 31 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nine cases with a mutation profile consistent with a COVID-19 variant of concern have been identified in the region.

The health unit has reported 1,050 confirmed or presumed variant cases to date.

Public health has performed 278,224 COVID-19 tests as of August 21.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care partners, the health unit has administered 242,825 first and second doses of the vaccine.

A total of 132,212 people in the region have received their first dose and 110,613 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 267,430 doses have been received in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. Roughly 0.12 per cent, or 283 of those doses, have been wasted.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks or potential exposure risks were identified.

Overall, Ontario reported 722 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths linked to the virus.

The latest figures mark the first time since June that the daily tally has passed the 700 mark.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 564 of the latest infections are among people who are either not fully immunized or have an unknown vaccination status.