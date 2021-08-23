Sudbury's health unit reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday
Public Health is now monitoring 35 active cases in its service area
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts on Monday.
Ten of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury, and one is located in the Sudbury district.
The health unit is now monitoring 35 active cases in its service area, including 30 in Greater Sudbury, three in the Sudbury district and two in the Manitoulin district.
Public Health has reported 2,249 cases and 31 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nine cases with a mutation profile consistent with a COVID-19 variant of concern have been identified in the region.
The health unit has reported 1,050 confirmed or presumed variant cases to date.
Public health has performed 278,224 COVID-19 tests as of August 21.
In partnership with First Nations and primary care partners, the health unit has administered 242,825 first and second doses of the vaccine.
A total of 132,212 people in the region have received their first dose and 110,613 are fully vaccinated.
A total of 267,430 doses have been received in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. Roughly 0.12 per cent, or 283 of those doses, have been wasted.
No new COVID-19 outbreaks or potential exposure risks were identified.
Overall, Ontario reported 722 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths linked to the virus.
The latest figures mark the first time since June that the daily tally has passed the 700 mark.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 564 of the latest infections are among people who are either not fully immunized or have an unknown vaccination status.
She said 158 cases are in people who are fully inoculated with two doses of vaccine.
The province says there are 178 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 141 of them in intensive care, but notes that figure may increase in the coming days as 10 per cent of hospitals don’t report data on weekends.
Elliott said 82 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine and slightly under 75 per cent have received two.
- with files from Canadian Press
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
