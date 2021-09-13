Sudbury’s health unit reports 11 new cases of COVID-19
It is now monitoring 47 active cases in its service area
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Monday.
One of the new cases is located in the Manitoulin district and 10 are located in Greater Sudbury.
According to the health unit’s website, six of the new cases are close contacts, two have no known epidemiological link, and three are still under investigation.
Public Health is now monitoring 47 active cases of COVID-19, including 39 in Greater Sudbury, five in the Sudbury district, and three in the Manitoulin district.
There have been 2,343 cases and 31 COVID-related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health unit has identified 12 cases of COVID-19 in the region with a mutation profile commonly associated with a variant of concern.
A total of 1,115 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants have been reported in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.
Public Health has performed 284,835 COVID-19 tests as of Sept. 13.
In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, the health unit has administered 250,365 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some 135,485 people in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 114,880 are fully vaccinated.
Over the weekend, Public Health Sudbury and Districts warned residents of four potential low-risk exposures to COVID-19 from the past week:
– Anyone present at East Side Mario’s restaurant at 900 Lasalle Blvd. on Sept. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. may have been COVID-19, Public Health advised.
– Anyone who attended SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, 355 Barrydowne Rd., for the 8 p.m. screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Sept. 7, may have been exposed to COVID-19. The potential exposure notice applies only to patrons within that specific theatre and does not apply to any other areas within the establishment.
– Anyone who dined indoors at Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse, 1425 The Kingsway, on Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. may also have been exposed. The exposure notice does not apply to patrons who dined in the outdoor patio section of the restaurant.
– Public Health also advised of a potential exposure for anyone who attended the federal voting poll station located at NORCAT, 1545 Maley Dr., on Sept. 10, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Anyone present on the dates and times listed is advised to:
– Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
– Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
– Seek testing if symptoms occur.
– Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.
If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre. The preferred option is to request an appointment online at secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest or to call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.
Public Health reminded residents to follow measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash hands.
For all outings, the health unit said, residents should continue to screen themselves for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.
For more information, visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).
