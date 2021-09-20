Sudbury’s health unit reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
Public Health now monitoring 55 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 10 cases of COVID-19 and 20 resolved cases in its service area on Monday.
All of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury.
The health unit is now monitoring 55 active cases in its service area, including 49 in Greater Sudbury, three in the Sudbury district, and three in the Manitoulin district.
Public Health has identified 21 cases of COVID-19 with a mutation profile commonly associated with a variant of concern.
There have been 1,149 cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern identified in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.
The health unit has reported 2,390 cases of COVID-19 and 31 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are four active COVID-19 outbreaks in Greater Sudbury.
Three of the outbreaks are at local schools, including Bishop Alexander Carter Catholic Secondary School, St. Charles College, and R.L. Beattie Public School.
There are now four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students at R.L. Beattie, but the school remains open for in-person learning.
There is also an active outbreak at Technica Mining at the Vale South Mine Project.
Public Health has performed 288,332 COVID-19 tests as of Sept. 20.
In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, the health unit has administered 253,095 first and second doses of the vaccine.
There are 136,739 people in the region who have received their first dose, and 116,356 are fully vaccinated.
On the weekend, Public Health Sudbury reported seven potential low-risk exposures to COVID-19, all in Greater Sudbury. They are:
– Patrons who attended Surplus Furniture and Mattress Warehouse, 670 Falconbridge Rd., on Sept. 7, 8 and 9, and Sept. 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15.
– Anyone who attended a social gathering in the woods near Ecole secondaire Hanmer, 4800 Notre Dame Ave. in Hanmer, on Sept. 10 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
– Anyone who attended an outdoor concert at the Grotto, 271 Van Horne St., on Sept. 12.
– Anyone who dined at Lot 88 Steakhouse & Bar (1070 Kingsway) in Greater Sudbury on Sept. 1.
– Any passenger that rode GOVA Route #102 on Sept. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., departing from the Shoppers Drug Mart in the New Sudbury Centre.
– Patrons who attended the New Sudbury Centre (1349 Lasalle Blvd.) on Sept. 11, from 4:45 to 5:10 p.m.
– Anyone who dined at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (1396 Kingsway) in Greater Sudbury on Sept. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Those present on the dates and times listed are advised to:
– Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
– Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
– Seek testing if symptoms occur.
– Visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.
If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre. The preferred option is to request an appointment online at secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest, or to call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.
Public Health reminded residents to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash hands.
For all outings, the health unit said, residents should continue to screen themselves for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.
For more information, visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury and Districts at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).
