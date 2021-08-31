Sudbury’s health unit gearing up to offer third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

They will be given to high-risk patients

Third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for vulnerable populations in Public Health Sudbury and Districts service area.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“A third dose will help provide an improved immune response for high-risk individuals and provide extra protection against the Delta variant,” the health unit said in a social media post on Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury’s health unit gearing up to offer third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Back to video

In preparation for the third dose rollout, Sudbury’s health unit issued an advisory alert to local health system partners providing an overview of the program and outlining the role that health care partners in the region will play.

The program will prioritize individuals who are severely immunocompromised and vulnerable elderly people residing in high-risk congregate settings.

Those who are severely immunocompromised can receive their third dose at a minimum of eight weeks following their second dose.

These individuals include transplant recipients (including solid organ transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplants), individuals receiving active treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy) for malignant hematologic disorders like acute myeloid leukemia, and individuals receiving treatment with an anti-CD20 agent commonly used for conditions like multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis.

“Acute care partners including hospital specialists, who may work at Health Sciences North and North East Cancer Centre, are asked to support the identification of severely immunocompromised individuals eligible for a third dose,” the advisory said.

“Primary care providers and pharmacists are asked to identify those patients not identifiable by the hospital or acute care specialists.”