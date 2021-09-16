Sudbury's Green party candidate blasts O'Toole

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“O’Toole wants low carbon fees to protect the oil industry,” David Robinson said in a release. “He wants to go on subsidizing the oil industry and building pipelines for the industry. He seems to think Canada is making money selling oil. We are actually paying Americans to take our tar sands oil.”

Despite promises to phase out fossil fuel subsidies, Canada’s federal government spent $18 billion on them in 2020, Robinson said.

“There are three winners under the Conservative plan. Oil companies, oil workers, and American consumers. The Canadian taxpayer pays the subsidies that go to American consumers. They pay the super wages for oil sands workers and executives. They contribute directly to oil company profits.”

Robinson said exporting oil drives up the Canadian dollar, killing Ontario jobs. “This is his second hit on Ontario workers.

“Hit number three is the environmental damage that Ontario taxpayers will pay for. O’Toole wants to delay our transition to a carbon-free economy to protect an industry that is actually costing us jobs. He doesn’t seem to have a clue about how the economy really works.”

Robinson said Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh aren’t much better.

“Mr. Singh is another greenwasher. He decided to play the green card and call for an end to oil subsidies, too, but all past NDP government have been big friends of oil and gas – look at (Premier John) Horgan in B.C.”