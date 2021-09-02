Sudbury's Green candidate would kill fossil fuel industry

Sudbury Green Party candidate David Robinson says Canada has to kill its fossil fuel industry.

“The oil industry is a criminal conspiracy,” Robinson said in a release. “It kills people to make its owners rich. It’s time to put it down.

“You’ve seen the news: Canada is one of the countries most threatened by and vulnerable to climate change,” he said. “We were number nine in the whole world on the Global Climate Risk Index in 2020.”

Robinson said one heat event killed 104 Canadians this year, Canada’s forests are burning and tornadoes are becoming more frequent.

He said climate change, created by the use of fossil fuels, is to blame.

“It is true that Alberta will lose some very high-paying jobs,” said Robinson, an economist. “It is tough to be too sympathetic when those jobs are literally threatening civilization. The truth is that Alberta has the highest income in the country. Albertans pay the lowest taxes in the country. The unemployment rate is only 1 ½ per cent higher than Ontario’s. And it is falling.

“We have labour shortages in Ontario. Those workers are wasted in the criminal fossil fuel industry. We need them here in Ontario. Canada does not need oil jobs: we need housing, retrofits and clean power.”

Robinson said the Green Party would stop subsidizing the oil industry and “want a hard end to producing and selling internal combustion vehicles” by 2025 at the latest.

“Here’s the really tough one,” Robinson added. “Gas furnaces have to go. No mainline party wants to take on that fight.”

Robinson is available for chats about policy Monday to Thursday from 10:30 to noon and 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. Connect at bit.ly/3DCFUDQ.

