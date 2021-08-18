Nicole Forget knows how to pick ’em.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Two numbers the Sudbury resident selected for a Daily Keno 10-Pick game this spring resulted in $50,000 wins.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury woman celebrates double Keno win Back to video

Forget also won $2,000 from her other Daily Keno selections, and $2 on her Encore selection on both tickets, bringing her total winnings to $104,004.

The winning ticket was purchased Pioneer Snack Express on Falconbridge Road in Sudbury for the May 22 evening draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto for claims that require a face-to-face interview.

Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims,” the corporation said in a release.

Daily Keno players pick their strategy (from a 2-Pick to a 10-Pick) and pick their bet ($1, $2, $5 or $10) to pick their prize.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca