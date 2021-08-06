Sudbury walkway, trails to get $550,000
Money will come from the Investing in Canada program
Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre, Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre and Mayor Brian Bigger announced Friday more than $550,000 in funding for two key pieces of local infrastructure.
The federal money, funnelled through the COVID-19 resilience infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada program, will provide $412,800 to the Bell Park walkway and loop trail project, as well as $150,000 for trail improvements in Fielding Park.
It is part of more than $3 billion the government is spending to help municipalities address the realities of COVID-19.
The Bell Park improvements include widening and adding wayfinding signs along the existing pathway, and repairing portions of the Jim Gordon boardwalk.
The Fielding Park improvements include resurfacing concrete pathways and decking; regrading pathways to prevent water accumulation; repairing lookout areas; and installing accessible seating and signage.
“Thanks to this funding, we will be able to rehabilitate well-used and loved paths and trails in our best used parks,” Lefebvre said in a release. “These upgrades will be a welcome investment, facilitating active lifestyles, increased connectivity and expanded active transportation for residents of our community.”
Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their municipal and community infrastructure is safe and reliable, the federal government said Friday.
“The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario; that is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times,” the government said.
The provincial government will also contribute $130,000 to these two local projects.
“Both Bell Park and Fielding Memorial Park are cherished locations that friends and families enjoy on a daily basis,” Bigger said. “Our community takes great pride in these parks, which is why it is so important to maintain their quality by upgrading infrastructure and assets, such as pathways, signage and seating areas.
“Each aspect of these projects will ensure our community spaces can be easily enjoyed by everyone for years to come.”
In all, the federal government is investing more than $12 million in Northern Ontario municipalities through the COVID-19 resilience fund.
“These are welcome investments to ensure infrastructure is safe and accessible to ensure Nickel Belt and Greater Sudbury residents can keep enjoying all our beautiful landscape has to offer,” Serre noted. “I commend our government for prioritizing municipal infrastructure upgrades as they directly impact the quality of life for people of all ages.”
