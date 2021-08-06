Sudbury walkway, trails to get $550,000

Money will come from the Investing in Canada program

Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre, Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre and Mayor Brian Bigger announced Friday more than $550,000 in funding for two key pieces of local infrastructure.

The federal money, funnelled through the COVID-19 resilience infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada program, will provide $412,800 to the Bell Park walkway and loop trail project, as well as $150,000 for trail improvements in Fielding Park.

It is part of more than $3 billion the government is spending to help municipalities address the realities of COVID-19.

The Bell Park improvements include widening and adding wayfinding signs along the existing pathway, and repairing portions of the Jim Gordon boardwalk.

The Fielding Park improvements include resurfacing concrete pathways and decking; regrading pathways to prevent water accumulation; repairing lookout areas; and installing accessible seating and signage.

“Thanks to this funding, we will be able to rehabilitate well-used and loved paths and trails in our best used parks,” Lefebvre said in a release. “These upgrades will be a welcome investment, facilitating active lifestyles, increased connectivity and expanded active transportation for residents of our community.”

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their municipal and community infrastructure is safe and reliable, the federal government said Friday.

“The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario; that is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times,” the government said.