Sudbury votes 2021: Live coverage of local races and live results from all ridings at TheSudburyStar.com

It’s election night and The Sudbury Star’s team of multimedia journalists and photographers have you covered.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Reporters will be keeping close tabs on local races in Sudbury and Nickel Belt Monday night before and after the polls close, while keeping an eye on ridings in the rest of Northeastern Ontario.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury votes 2021: Live coverage of local races and live results from all ridings at TheSudburyStar.com Back to video

Twitter users, be sure to follow Mary Katherine Keown (@marykkeown), Harold Carmichael (@HaroldCarmichae), Jim Moodie (@JimMoodie3), Colleen Romaniuk (@ColleenRomaniuk) (@ColleenRomaniuk), Ben Leeson (ben_leeson), John Lappa (@photolap) and Gino Donato (@GDonatoPhoto) for updates and images throughout the evening.

Visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thesudburystar, for updates, links to local and national stories and discussion, and keep checking this website, www.thesudburystar.com, for full election coverage tonight and throughout the rest of the week.

Find out how your riding voted and explore close races across Northeastern Ontario and the rest of the country using the map below.

Due to the increase in mail-in ballots this election, the complete final results may not be available by day’s end. We will continue to publish updated riding results to the map as available until counting is complete.