Updated: Tornado watched ended for Sudbury and area

The tornado watch for Sudbury and area ended shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Environment Canada had placed the Sudbury area under a tornado watch earlier in the afternoon.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes,” the agency warned.

“Isolated tornadoes are possible from severe thunderstorms this afternoon into early evening. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are also possible. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

Environment Canada also warned residents to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

“In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Environment Canada said tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Also, continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information, go to www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.