Sudbury teen was last seen on Willard Ave. on Thursday

Greater Sudbury Police are asking the public to help find 13-year-old Alessandra Fiorotto, who was last seen in the Willard Avenue area on Thursday evening.

Fiorotto was described as a white female who is 5-foot-2 with a thin build, blue eyes and long hair that is half blond and half brown. She was last seen wearing light pink crop top, light blue hoodie and pastel tie-dye short shorts and white runners.

Anyone with information about Fiorotto or her whereabouts is asked to call GSPS at 705-675-9171 or 1-866-KID-TIPS (543-8477).

