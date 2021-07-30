The City of Greater Sudbury has announced its Civic Holiday municipal service schedule for Monday. It includes:

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury releases Civic Holiday schedule Back to video

Garbage and recycling

– Household waste collection is not affected by the holiday.

– Landfill and transfer stations will be closed.

– There is no change to Recycling Centre hours. The counter is currently open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.

Transit

– GOVA Transit will follow holiday routes and schedules. Passengers must wear a mask while riding public transit.

Libraries

– Greater Sudbury Public Libraries and citizen service centres will be closed on the Civic Holiday. Both have reopened for in-person service, with capacity limits. Curbside service remains available upon request. Residents who require citizen service centre services are encouraged to call ahead and may be asked to make an appointment for some services.

Indoor Fitness Facilities

– Rayside Balfour Workout Centre, Falconbridge Wellness Centre, Capreol Millennium Resource Centre and Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre have reopened to the public with one-hour reservations. They will be closed on the Civic Holiday. Dowling remains closed for the summer months.

– Gatchell and Nickel District pools have reopened to the public but will be closed on the Civic Holiday. The Dow and Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre pools are expected to open on Aug. 3. Onaping pool remains closed for the summer months.

Appointments at city facilities

– Tom Davies Square is closed to walk-ins while the city remains in step three of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen. Appointments will not be available on the Civic Holiday.