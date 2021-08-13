Sudbury records three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is now monitoring 26 active cases in the region
Article content
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported three new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Friday.
Article content
Two of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury and one is in the Manitoulin district. The individuals are self-isolating.
Sudbury records three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
One of the new cases was outbreak-associated, and two were close contacts of a confirmed case.
The health unit is monitoring 26 active cases in the region, including nine in Greater Sudbury and 17 in the Manitoulin district.
Public health also reported an increase of four cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern. There have been 1,021 confirmed or presumed variant cases identified in the region.
Public Health has recorded 2,214 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 2,034 in Greater Sudbury, 113 in the Sudbury district and 67 in the Manitoulin district.
There have been 31 COVID-related deaths in Greater Sudbury.
The health unit has performed 274,983 COVID-19 tests as of Aug. 13.
Public Health, First Nations, and primary care partners have administered 239,831 tdoses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some 131,037 people in the region have received their first dose of the vaccine and 108,794 people are fully vaccinated.
Out of 267,430 doses received in the Sudbury and Manitoulin district, 263 or 0.11 per cent, have been wasted.
The community outbreak in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory declared on Aug. 5 remains active. The First Nation is working with Indigenous Services Canada to manage the outbreak.
No new outbreaks or exposure risks were reported on Friday.
Article content
Ontario reporting 510 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, with more than 80 per cent in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and four more deaths.
The Ministry of Health said two of the deaths occurred more than two months ago.
There are 111 people in intensive care units due to COVID-related critical illness and Health Minister Christine Elliott said just three are fully vaccinated, though the vaccination status isn’t known for about half of the patients.
Friday’s new cases are based on more than 23,500 tests completed in the previous day.
More than half of them are in people aged 20 to 39.
About 48,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the past day, for a total of more than 20 million.
