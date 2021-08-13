Sudbury records three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is now monitoring 26 active cases in the region

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported three new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Friday.

Two of the new cases are located in Greater Sudbury and one is in the Manitoulin district. The individuals are self-isolating.

One of the new cases was outbreak-associated, and two were close contacts of a confirmed case.

The health unit is monitoring 26 active cases in the region, including nine in Greater Sudbury and 17 in the Manitoulin district.

Public health also reported an increase of four cases confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern. There have been 1,021 confirmed or presumed variant cases identified in the region.

Public Health has recorded 2,214 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 2,034 in Greater Sudbury, 113 in the Sudbury district and 67 in the Manitoulin district.

There have been 31 COVID-related deaths in Greater Sudbury.

The health unit has performed 274,983 COVID-19 tests as of Aug. 13.

Public Health, First Nations, and primary care partners have administered 239,831 tdoses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 131,037 people in the region have received their first dose of the vaccine and 108,794 people are fully vaccinated.

Out of 267,430 doses received in the Sudbury and Manitoulin district, 263 or 0.11 per cent, have been wasted.

The community outbreak in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory declared on Aug. 5 remains active. The First Nation is working with Indigenous Services Canada to manage the outbreak.

No new outbreaks or exposure risks were reported on Friday.