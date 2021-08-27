The active caseload for COVID in the Sudbury area remained constant at 45 on Friday as new cases were offset by resolved ones.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported six new cases as of 4 p.m., all of them in Greater Sudbury.

Sudbury records six new COVID cases Friday

Simultaneously, six cases were declared resolved.

Of the new cases, four were attributed to close contact with a confirmed case, while two were travel-related.

In one case, no epidemiological link could be found, making it an example of “unknown exposure.”

Four of the latest people to come down with the virus are male and the other two are female.

Three people were 19 or younger, four were 20 to 29, and two were 40 to 59. (The health unit also subtracted three cases from the section at its website concerning age data.)

Two of the newest cases have been associated with variants of concern through initial screening.

Outbreaks remained in effect Friday at the Wikwemikong First Nation on Manitoulin Island and among the track maintenance crew for CP Rail in Cartier.

Public Health has also advised of a potential low-risk exposure for GOVA passengers travelling on the Route 1 Main Line on Aug. 21 between 8:45 and 9:30 a.m.

During this time frame, the bus travelled along Notre Dame Avenue as well as Lasalle Boulevard.

The area covered by the health unit has now experienced 2,274 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, nearly half of which (1,059) were caused by variants.

The area has also sadly experienced 31 COVID-related deaths — all of them in Sudbury.

On a more positive note, many people in the health unit area have now been singly or doubly dosed with the COVID vaccine.

As of Wednesday, a total of 279,653 doses had been administered to residents in Sudbury and districts.

That overall number includes 145,994 people who have received their first dose and 133,659 people who are now fully vaccinated.

Of the 173 local cases of COVID-19 reported since June 1, just 10 cases (six per cent) have been among vaccinated individuals.

