Sudbury rally targets climate change, nuclear weapons

It goes Friday at the corner of Paris and Regent streets

Climate change and the danger of nuclear weapons will be on the minds of Sudbury kids and doctors group during a rally Friday.

They will wave signs, share information and encourage people to sign a petition at the corner of Paris and Regent streets in the south end of Sudbury starting at noon.

The event will be held on Aug. 6, the 76th anniversary of when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, during the Second World War, ushering in the nuclear age.

Fridays For Future youths, in collaboration with the Sudbury Chapter of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, will be raising awareness of the two treaties they believe the city should endorse to create a liveable world: the Fossil Fuel Nonproliferation Treaty and the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Arjun and Narayan Shukla of Fridays For Future Sudbury will be the spokespersons for the Fossil Fuel Nonproliferation Treaty. The treaty is a global initiative that proposes effective and timely solutions to save the planet from catastrophic climate change and is based upon three pillars:

– ending expansion to coal, oil, and natural gas immediately;

– Phasing out stockpiles in existing oil and gas fields and coal mines; and

– peacefully transitioning to new and renewable energy sources

The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty launched in September 2020. To date, Toronto and Vancouver are the only two Canadian cities that have endorsed the treaty.

Youth and adults from both organizations want city council in Greater Sudbury to endorse this treaty and send a letter to the federal government asking them to do so, too. To learn more about the Fossil Fuel Nonproliferation Treaty go to fossilfueltreaty.org/.