Sudbury protesters greet Liberal leader
Paul Ojalammi is not a habitual protester, but felt it was important to share his point of view Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a brief visit to Sudbury.
“This is the first time I ever made a sign,” he said, while standing outside the University of Sudbury, inside of which the prime minister was speaking.
“This is my walking stick,” he said, gesturing to the handle. “I just went to the dollar store to get some cardboard.”
On one side he had written: “Komrade Trudeau show me your papers.” On the other: “Vaccines are a choice not a passport.”
The 67-year-old said his own daughter is vaccinated and he doesn’t begrudge anyone that choice, but feels it is unfair to treat those who pass on the jab any differently.
“I choose not to, so why should I be treated like a second-class citizen?” he said. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I’m a news junky and I believe COVID is endemic and will always be here. The vaccine is not a cure.”
Ojalammi had found a spot to himself on the sidewalk and wasn’t familiar, he said, with a larger – and louder – group of protesters gathered farther down the street, many of them shouting or using a megaphone.
“I was just at home and heard on the radio that Trudeau was in town,” he said. “So I thought I would come out.”
Ojalammi arrived early enough that he was allowed to stand close to the U of S entrance, whereas those showing up later were contained to a parking lot below.
“I just think it’s important to make your voice heard,” he said.
Apart from showing off his sign, Ojalammi shared some thoughts with a couple of students who were passing by.
“I talked to a couple of them and said, ‘Do you not care about your freedom?’” he recounted.
The two didn’t seem fazed, however, by the prospect of having to show proof of vaccination to get into a sporting event or drinking establishment.
“They said they get asked for ID anyway, so what’s it matter if they have to show another piece of paper,” he said. “I said: ‘Why would you think that way? This is your future. If anyone should be angry and protesting, it should be your generation.’ But they honestly see no issue with it.”
The first-time protester shared his perspective in a measured voice, and seemed willing to hear the other side of an argument, even if he didn’t agree with it.
The mood among those gathered in the parking lot was more vitriolic.
“F— you Trudeau, you Commie bastard!” shouted one man.
“You can stick your new world order up your ass!” shouted another.
A woman wielding a megaphone demanded: “How dare you tell us what to put in our body?”
The same individual likened the rollout of COVID vaccines to medical experiments undertaken during Nazi Germany and screamed “shame on you!” at a Sudbury.com reporter.
Darshan Shah, a third-year mechanical engineering student at Laurentian, was more friendly to the media.
He wasn’t on hand to protest at all, he explained, but because he was hoping to get a photo of Trudeau.
“Some of the immigration policies he has introduced have been useful for us to become permanent residents,” said the international student, who hails from India.
Shah said he also appreciated the Canada Emergency Response Benefit that was made available by the feds, as he lost his job during the pandemic.
The student said he has been doubly vaccinated, as Laurentian requires for anyone on campus this year, although he would have opted for the COVID shot anyway.
“I would have done it,” he said. “My parents are doctors, and they recommend it. I trust what is happening and in the research.”
Shah said Trudeau has happily mixed with members of the public in the past and he was optimistic he might be able to get close to the PM.
“I was hoping for a picture but because of the protest, I didn’t have a chance to do that.”
