Sudbury protesters greet Liberal leader

Paul Ojalammi is not a habitual protester, but felt it was important to share his point of view Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a brief visit to Sudbury.

“This is the first time I ever made a sign,” he said, while standing outside the University of Sudbury, inside of which the prime minister was speaking.

“This is my walking stick,” he said, gesturing to the handle. “I just went to the dollar store to get some cardboard.”

On one side he had written: “Komrade Trudeau show me your papers.” On the other: “Vaccines are a choice not a passport.”

The 67-year-old said his own daughter is vaccinated and he doesn’t begrudge anyone that choice, but feels it is unfair to treat those who pass on the jab any differently.

“I choose not to, so why should I be treated like a second-class citizen?” he said. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I’m a news junky and I believe COVID is endemic and will always be here. The vaccine is not a cure.”

Ojalammi had found a spot to himself on the sidewalk and wasn’t familiar, he said, with a larger – and louder – group of protesters gathered farther down the street, many of them shouting or using a megaphone.

“I was just at home and heard on the radio that Trudeau was in town,” he said. “So I thought I would come out.”

Ojalammi arrived early enough that he was allowed to stand close to the U of S entrance, whereas those showing up later were contained to a parking lot below.

“I just think it’s important to make your voice heard,” he said.

Apart from showing off his sign, Ojalammi shared some thoughts with a couple of students who were passing by.

“I talked to a couple of them and said, ‘Do you not care about your freedom?’” he recounted.