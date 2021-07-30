This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Sudbury police used excessive force when they shot suspect: Judge Kitchener man shot as many as nine times during incident at Regent Street Esso station Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star

Article content A Kitchener man did not use the pickup truck he stole as a dangerous weapon the night Greater Sudbury Police shot him as many as nine times, a judge ruled Thursday.

Article content Ontario Court Justice Romuald Kwolek also ruled police used excessive force when they opened fire on Quinn Campbell at the Regent Street Esso station the night of April 10, 2019. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury police used excessive force when they shot suspect: Judge Back to video “I am not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt the accused is guilty of counts six and seven – assault with a weapon and dangerous driving,” Justice Kwolek ruled via Zoom link from Sault Ste. Marie. “The charges are dismissed. “With regard to the (Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms) application (by defence lawyer Denis Michel), I’m satisfied there was a Charter breach under Section 7 due to excessive use of police force. “I decline, however, to impose a stay of proceedings on the other charges.” A stay of proceedings would have halted the Crown’s case against Campbell. Campbell, 24, out on bail and living in Kitchener, pleaded guilty on June 11 to two counts of breach of recognizance, possession of stolen property over $5,000 (a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck stolen in the Goderich area), and breach of probation. A sentencing date on those convictions will be set in assignment court on Aug. 4. He also pleaded not guilty to assault with a weapon and dangerous driving. The Sudbury Star has learned the Crown will be seeking a jail term, possibly as much as 18 months, minus pre-custody credit and time spent in hospital. Kwolek released his reasons for his rulings by email. Although I do not believe the version of events as described by the accused that he blacked out and did not know what he was doing when he put the vehicle into reverse, stepped on the gas and placed the vehicle in drive, I am left with a reasonable doubt as to the actual state of mind of the accused and whether he was aware of the risk created by his conduct. On the dangerous driving charge, Kwolek ruled Campbell’s driving was dangerous, “but I must be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt as the state of mind of the accused.

Article content “The entire incident unfolded very rapidly with two unmarked and one marked police vehicle hemming in the accused’s vehicle. When exiting the vehicle, the accused is described by one of the officers as being in distress, frantic and pain. “There appears to be some conflicting evidence as to the timing of the gunshots. The incident occurred at a well-lit service station, at night, with various vehicles approaching the accused with their lights on. Various police officers exited the vehicles, yelling commands. “The accused testified that he heard one of the commands to raise his hands. His vehicle’s ignition was turned on and both officers commented that there was a very loud dual exhaust system on the subject vehicle creating further noise. Although I do not believe the version of events as described by the accused that he blacked out and did not know what he was doing when he put the vehicle into reverse, stepped on the gas and placed the vehicle in drive, I am left with a reasonable doubt as to the actual state of mind of the accused and whether he was aware of the risk created by his conduct. “I am not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt the accused intended to drive in a manner that was dangerous or was reckless as to his manner of driving. Mr. Campbell testified that he panicked and indicates that he blacked out. Although I do not accept his evidence, I am left with a reasonable doubt as to his guilt.” As for the assault with a weapon charge, Kwolek found “there is no evidence that the accused aimed or directed the vehicle as a weapon towards any police officer. A vehicle is not a weapon per se, but its use when directed in a threatening manner towards others may in fact constitute it a weapon …

Article content “Although the court is satisfied that the accused potentially drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner as indicated in its analysis to the dangerous driving charge, it is not satisfied that he wished to use the vehicle as an assaultive weapon against a police officer or generally against the police.” Photo by John Lappa/Sudbury Star In ruling in favour of the defence’s Charter application under Section 7 alleging excessive use of force by police, Kwolek noted two officers who testified did not see a reason to discharge their firearms. The officers who fired their weapons did not testify. So based on the evidence before him, the judge said he had to conclude officers used excessive force that night. “The court finds that the accused’s Section 7 Charter rights were breached by the use of such excessive force. The court finds that the conduct in this case, of the police in repeatedly shooting the accused, is conduct that is offensive to societal notions of decency. The shooting of the accused was troublesome, and the court does not wish to leave the impression that it condones the use of excessive police force. “The lack of evidence of the officers who did in fact discharge their firearms makes it difficult for the court to conclude that this case, which on the face of it, is very disconcerting, involving the shooting of a suspect during his arrest, is one of those rare cases that requires the imposition of a stay of proceedings on all charges, even charges that the accused plead guilty to, which have no direct nexus to the events that transpired in Sudbury. Certainly, the dangerous driving charge and the assault of a police officer with a weapon charge are very much intertwined with the police conduct.”

Article content Kwolek also ruled rather than imposing a stay of the remaining charges, he could instead reduce the sentence Campbell receives “based on the excessive use of force by the police, and the injuries suffered by the accused.” Campbell testified he was shot nine times the night of April 10, 2019. He said one hit the right side of his head and tore off the top of his right ear, five hit the back of his left arm, and three hit his left leg, two striking the upper leg. The cases against Campbell and his co-accused, Stacey Schneller, were slowed by the pandemic, which has affected court proceedings in Ontario. Schneller pleaded guilty on March 31, 2020, to possession of property obtained by crime. Schneller, then 28 and of no fixed address, received a one-day jail term in recognition of her lengthy pre-trial custody time. She had been facing 13 charges. Campbell testified that moments after he parked the truck next to the Esso gas bar building on Regent Street about 10:45 p.m. April 10, 2019, two unmarked vehicles with no lights on surrounded him. One of the vehicles parked right behind the truck. He said he didn’t know who the drivers were and he was scared. Campbell said he was about to get out when he saw the vehicles and then closed the truck’s door and started up the engine. He said he heard a voice shout “put your hands up!” and when he did, he felt something go by his right ear and strike him on the right side of his head, causing pain and shock.

Article content He said he blacked out. Campbell said he did not recall putting the vehicle into reverse and then forward gear, but remembers getting hit again, this time by several bullets, causing him to blackout a second time. Campbell said when he came to again, he put his hands on his head as he began to get out, only to get peppered by more bullets and blacking out as he fell out of the truck. Campbell said he remembers being carried to an ambulance and his clothing being cut off, only to pass out again. He said he later awoke in the hospital. Campbell said he underwent two surgeries to deal with his wounds. I was really scared. I thought I was being killed. I didn’t know it was the police. It could be anyone attacking me. “My left arm was completely shattered,” he testified. “They used bone filler with metal … I can’t lift anything more than 10 pounds with my left arm. With my left leg, I can’t feel anything below the knee. The sciatic nerve didn’t grow back.” The Kitchener man said he spent about three months recovering in hospital. The trial heard Campbell has a criminal record dating back to 2017 that includes jail time for drug, motor vehicle theft, breach of probation, and possession of property obtained by crime. Campbell testified he stole the Ford F150 pickup truck April 2, 2019, and on two occasions, police officers saw him driving but did not give chase. He said that on April 10, he and Schneller – his girlfriend – were headed to Sudbury to meet up with a friend of his. They had gassed up the truck and drove off without paying in Parry Sound on the trip up. Campbell said that coming into Sudbury that night, he crossed Regent Street to the Esso gas bar to get a coffee.

Article content He said moments after parking the truck, unmarked vehicles suddenly boxed his vehicle in. Campbell said at the time, Schneller was asleep on the passenger seat. “I was really scared,” he said. “I thought I was being killed. I didn’t know it was the police. It could be anyone attacking me.” During cross-examination, Campbell was asked if he was aware police were looking for him for an armed robbery involving a sawed-off shotgun in early April in southern Ontario. “I wasn’t aware of the allegation until after the shooting incident,” he answered. Campbell, who denied being involved in the robbery (he has yet to go to trial on those charges), said he had never fled from police until he stole the Ford pickup truck. “I had a stolen truck and, as far as I know, that was what I was being chased for,” he said. Asked about who he thought was driving the unmarked vehicles that boxed him in at the Esso station, Campbell said he did not assume it was the police. “I was using drugs and hanging out with a lot of questionable people,” he answered. “They could have been following me.” Asked if he knew that if he had an encounter with police in Greater Sudbury the night of April 10, 2019, he would get arrested, Campbell agreed, but denied attempting to flee when police boxed him in. “I didn’t want to hurt anyone,” he told assistant Crown attorney Mathieu Ansell. The province’s Special Investigations Unit, meanwhile, looked into the shooting. The SIU concluded in a report released in April 2020 that the police officers involved in the incident did not do anything wrong as they feared for their safety based on information they had received from the OPP. hcarmichael@postmedia.com Twitter: @HaroldCarmichae

