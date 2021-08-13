Sudbury police use app to locate two lost mountain bikers

No injuries were sustained during these incidents

Greater Sudbury Police Service used the What3Words app to locate two lost mountain bikers on Thursday.

Officers received a call from an individual who was lost after venturing off the groomed mountain bike trails in Naughton shortly after 6:15 p.m.

“The individual found himself in a very dense bush area and he was extremely tired as he had been attempting to find the trail for quite some time,” said police on social media.

The 911 Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) asked the man to download the What3Words app and to stay put as officers were on their way with the police service’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).

“Once the man had downloaded the app, he was able to provide our communicator with the three words associated to his location,” said police.

“Officers arrived in the area and using the location provided by the What3Words app, the RPAS was deployed in order to locate the man.”

Using the speakers on the RPAS, along with assistance from the ECC, officers were able to guide the man out of the bush to safety.

Although extremely tired, the man did not sustain any injuries.

“We would like to commend our communications staff and our officers for their efforts and use of innovative technology ensuring this incident was quickly and safely resolved,” said police.

“We encourage community members to download the free What3Words app as it really is extremely effective and easy to use.”

The What3Words app was also used earlier in the afternoon around 3:15 p.m. when another man became lost on the mountain bike trails and could no longer see any trail markers.