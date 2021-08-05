Sudbury police trying to ID driver of silver F-150 after ‘explicit content’ discarded near Vermillion Lake boat launch

Greater Sudbury Police are looking to identify the driver of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck, who allegedly “discarded papers out of the vehicle window containing explicit content” near the Vermillion Lake boat launch on Gordon Lake Road last Friday.

Police do not yet have any descriptors for the man, according to a press release, and are seeking help from the public to identify the truck and/or its operator.

The matter is being investigated by the GSPS Criminal Investigations Division and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 705-675-9171, or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

