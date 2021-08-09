Sudbury police searching for violent home invader

One man suffers serious stab wound and another injured in an altercation in West End home

Greater Sudbury Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted two people during a home invasion in the West End on Sunday.

According to a press release, officers arrived at a residence on Ontario Street shortly after 7:45 a.m.

Police located two men inside the residence who had sustained injuries.

“Officers located a 34-year-old man who had sustained what is believed to be a serious stab wound,” said the press release.

“A second man, a 31-year-old man, was also located inside that residence with a minor injury as a result of the altercation.”

Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services took the men to the hospital.

An investigation determined that a lone man unlawfully entered the residence before wounding the two men inside. He fled before police arrived.

The man is described as white with medium-length brown hair. No other descriptors are available at this time.

“Detectives have been canvassing the area for information along with any video surveillance footage in the area,” police said in a release.

The scene is being held as detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division are applying for a search warrant for the residence.

Police believe this is a targeted and isolated incident, and there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

