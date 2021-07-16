Update: Radar road re-opens after collision involving pedestrian, motorcycle

Both sustain non-life-threatening injuries

Sudbury Star Staff
Jul 16, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Traffic starts flowing again following a collision on Radar Road in Greater Sudbury on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Traffic starts flowing again following a collision on Radar Road in Greater Sudbury on Friday, July 16, 2021. Photo by John Lappa/The Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

A pedestrian and a motorcycle rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a collision that closed a section of Radar Road for about two hours on Friday, a Greater Sudbury Police spokesperson said.

Police tweeted at 11:11 a.m. that officers were on the scene of a motor-vehicle collision on Radar Road, east of Dupuis Drive, and that motorists should find alternate routes.

The road re-opened to traffic shortly after 1 p.m.

Sarah Kaelas, corporate communications multimedia marketing specialist for the GSPS, confirmed in an email that two people had been injured. There was no word on charges, she said, as the investigation was still ongoing.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar

Advertisement

News Near Sudbury

This Week in Flyers