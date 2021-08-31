Sudbury police looking for possible sex abuse survivors
City man facing new sex charges
Greater Sudbury Police investigators believe there may be more alleged victims of a Sudbury man now accused of new sex crimes.
On Tuesday, police announced more charges against James (Jamie) Doucette, who was arrested Aug. 24 on other sex-related counts.
Since then, “detectives from our Internet Child Exploitation Unit have continued to investigate information related to the initial investigation,” police said in a release.
As a result, Doucette has also been charged with three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexually assaulting a child, one count of sexually assaulting an adult, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of sexual exploitation, and forcible confinement
“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and in order to protect the identities of the survivors, no further information can be provided as a publication ban has been issued by the Justice of the Peace,” police said.
“Investigators believe that there may be additional survivors. Members of the community who have information relating to this investigation are asked to contact Det. Const. C. Kerr at 705-675-9171, extension 4751.”
Last week, police said Doucette was facing multiple charges in relation to child pornography and resisting arrest.
Greater Sudbury Police said its Internet Child Exploitation unit initiated an investigation in May regarding child pornography being made available online by a local resident.
On Aug. 24, the ICE and computer forensics units executed a search warrant at a home in Greater Sudbury with the assistance of emergency response and intelligence units.
Doucette, 43, of Greater Sudbury, was arrested following the search.
He was charged at that time with three counts of accessing and possessing child porn, as well as making it available.
He was also charged with two counts of assaulting police with the intent to resist arrest, obstructing police, and two counts of possession of a prohibited device.
Police last week also gave advice on how to protect children, noting that Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of kids. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse.
Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online.
For more information on addressing child victimization, or to report concerns, visit cybertip.ca.
