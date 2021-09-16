Sudbury police looking for person responsible for Medina Lane stabbing

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance to identify an individual responsible for a stabbing on Medina Lane in Sudbury.

Police were called to the area at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the assault.

“Information provided was that an unknown individual had stabbed a woman while she was walking on the path off Medina Lane,” police said in a release.

“It has been determined that an unknown individual approached two women walking on the path and knocked one of the women to the ground while stabbing her. The individual fled on foot prior to police arrival.”

A 26-year-old woman who sustained what is believed to be a stab wound was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with serious injuries.

The individual responsible is described as being around 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a baseball cap, and had the hood of a jacket pulled up over their head at the time of the attack.

“At this time, we have not been able to determine whether or not the individuals are known to each other,” said the press release.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.

