Sudbury police looking for multiple suspects in 'targeted' shooting

Star Staff
Aug 14, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a shooting early Saturday near Lloyd Street. Supplied

Greater Sudbury Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a shooting early Saturday near Lloyd Street.

Police said officers received a weapons complaint, told a man had been shot and that “unknown suspects had fled the area.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man inside his residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to Health Science North with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident.”

Police said there are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Members from the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate and anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705222-8477.

