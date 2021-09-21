Update: Boy found in good health
Update: Greater Sudbury Police say Phoenix Berti has been located in good health. Police thanked the public for its help in finding him.
Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
In a tweet, police said Phoenix Berti is described as a white male, 4-foot 95 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, grey and black shirt, grey pants and with a black strip and white Nikes, and riding a black and red BMX.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or www.sudburycrimestoppers.com.