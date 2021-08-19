Article content

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating the sudden death of an 18-year-old woman in Val Caron on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said police received a phone call at around 9:50 a.m. and the incident occurred “in a wooded area off of Fire Road 7.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury police investigating sudden death; foul play not suspected Back to video

“A post mortem will be conducted through the Coroner’s Office to assist in determining a cause of death,” said police.

No foul play is suspected at this time.