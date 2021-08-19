Sudbury police investigating sudden death; foul play not suspected
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating the sudden death of an 18-year-old woman in Val Caron on Tuesday.
A spokesperson said police received a phone call at around 9:50 a.m. and the incident occurred “in a wooded area off of Fire Road 7.”
“A post mortem will be conducted through the Coroner’s Office to assist in determining a cause of death,” said police.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
