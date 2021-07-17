Update: Sudbury police end operation in Levack, residents allowed to return to area

Sudbury Star Staff
Jul 17, 2021
Greater Sudbury Police ”located the subject in Levack without incident,” hours after urging residents to avoid the area from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue on Saturday.

“Officers will be leaving the area shortly,” the police service tweeted at 2:10 p.m. “Regular use of the area may be resumed. Your patience is appreciated.”

GSPS tweeted at 10:29 a.m. that there was increased police presence in the area. No additional details were immediately provided, but the public was warned to stay away.

