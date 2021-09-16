Sudbury police charge man for possessing, accessing child pornography

Greater Sudbury Police officers have charged a 29-year-old man with accessing and possessing child pornography on Wednesday after executing a search warrant at a city residence.

The Internet Child Exploitation and Computer Forensics Unit worked in conjunction with the Tactical and Intelligence Unit to make the arrest, police said in a release.

Officers charged Robert Cunningham with accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography, making available child pornography, and two counts of breach of probation.

He appeared in bail court Wednesday to answer to the charges.

“The Greater Sudbury Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit is part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet,” the release said.

“This has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.”

Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children.

Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online.

For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns, visit www.cybertip.ca.

