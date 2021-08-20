Sudbury police arrest two suspects in shooting that sent man to hospital

Two men have been charged in a shooting last weekend in downtown Sudbury that sent a third man to hospital.

In a release Friday, police said officers were called to the Lloyd Street area on the afternoon of Aug. 14 “in relation to the shooting that took place early that morning.”

Officers and the Canine Unit conducted a search of the area.

“During the canine search, officers located a bicycle and two firearms in a wooded area. One of the firearms was a replica revolver; however, the second firearm that was located is believed to be the gun used during the original incident.”

Through investigation, detectives identified the two men believed to be responsible for the attack.

On Aug. 18, Major Crime Section detectives located and arrested one of the men at a home on Holland Road.

On Aug. 19, Integrated Crime Section detectives located the second man on Lorne Street and with the assistance of members of the Emergency Response Unit, took the suspect into custody.

Charged are Brandon Gramling-McEwan, 28, and Gimmalee Sirois, 26. The charges include:

– Attempted murder with a firearm.

– Discharging a firearm with intent.

– Pointing a firearm.

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

– Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The victim, 53, is expected to make a full recovery, police said

“We would like to commend all of our members who were involved in this investigation for their dedication and commitment to community safety and well-being,” the service said. “Working together as a team, they were able to identify, locate and safely arrest two dangerous offenders ensuring that they are held accountable for their actions.”

Earlier, police said officers had received a weapons complaint, were told a man had been shot and that “unknown suspects had fled the area.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man inside his residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He was transported to Health Science North with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident.”

