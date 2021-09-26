Sudbury police arrest man 'in crisis' after he issues death threats

Star Staff
Sep 26, 2021
A man is in custody after threatening people in a home on South Lane Road.

In a release, Greater Sudbury Police said officers got a call about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they “dealt with a male party in crisis. The area around South Lane Road was contained by police.

“Just before 2 a.m. on (Sunday), members of the (police service’s) Tactical Unit took the male into custody without incident.”

He has been charged with uttering threats to cause death. He also had a warrant for assault and uttering threats.

The accused was to appear in bail court Sunday.

Police did not release his name.

