Sudbury photo: A wish comes true

The administration and support staff of St. Gabriel’s Villa joined resident Joan Watier and son Tim Kuntz as Joan Watier was the 2021 Make a Wish Winner at St. Gabriel’s Villa.

She received four nominations from members of her care team.

On Aug. 26, her wish became a reality. Joan’s bucket list included going for a ride in a convertible and her care staff wanted to see her spoiled for the day including lunch and time spent with good friends and family.

Perhaps what made this wish the most memorable was the opportunity for Joan to spend time with her son Tim, who flew in from British Columbia.

Mother and son had the opportunity to spend three days cruising around town, top down, catching up on the past year and a half.