The individual sought by police in regard to a gruesome, fatal incident Tuesday has a history of criminal and violent acts.

Greater Sudbury Police are still looking for Kyle Smith, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and fleeing a collision after he allegedly stabbed and then ran over a 30-year-old man near the intersection of Notre Dame and Lasalle.

Sudbury murder suspect on the run has criminal history

Smith is also charged with dangerous driving, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order in relation to that incident.

It is not the first time the accused has been in trouble with the law.

In April, Smith was charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon, for his role in a Chelmsford carjacking.

Multiple men had approached two others outside an Errington Avenue residence on April 9, police said, held them at gunpoint and demanded the keys to a vehicle.

One of the men was assaulted and sustained minor injuries, and the stolen vehicle was subsequently located unoccupied on Pella Avenue.

One of the alleged carjackers — Kyle Daigle, 32 — was apprehended at a residence, while Smith was later arrested after fleeing on a bike.

When caught, the latter was allegedly found to be carrying brass knuckles and three knives, as well as suspected cocaine or fentanyl, leading to additional of charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (four counts) and possession of a hard drug.

In relation to the carjacking, Smith was charged with using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon (two counts), pointing a firearm, theft of motor vehicle, mischief to property under $5,000, and break and enter.

Smith was also wanted on two outstanding warrants for fraud under $5,000 and assault.

