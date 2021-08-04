This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Sudbury medtech startup wants to help people manage their health from home

Sudbury medtech startup wants to help people manage their health from home The company is developing an in-home blood testing system that can deliver results in up to 15 minutes

Article content A Sudbury-based medical technology startup company commissioned a survey this spring that found that people across North America want access to in-home health care.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Verv Technologies, founded in 2012 by Jeff Sutton, polled more than a thousand people in Canada and the United States asking their opinion on monitoring and controlling testing aspects of their health and wellness. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury medtech startup wants to help people manage their health from home Back to video The company found that nearly 70 per cent of respondents are more interested in managing their health from home using new services and technologies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional 66 per cent said they want to test their own blood from home and 81 per cent said they are willing to pay $300 or more for the convenience of home-based health care. “At Verv Technologies, we’re on the leading edge of what consumers want and expect in this modern era of health care. Our technology is going to allow anyone to monitor and control their health from their home,” said Sutton. The innovations coming out of Verv Technologies could change the way that consumers access and conduct blood testing. Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star With a simple prick of a finger, consumers will be able to collect their own blood in a disposable testing cartridge, insert it into a Verv analyzer, and receive their test results within 12 minutes via an app on their smartphone. This patent-pending solution is “inexpensive, accessible, and simple enough for anyone to use,” according to the company. “I was sitting across the table from my father, who has type II diabetes, back in 2012. He was doing a simple glucose test,” said Sutton. “He does the test, writes notes down in his little journal, and says, I might be able to have a slice of bread for lunch. He is able to do his own blood test and interpret the results. Meanwhile, if I wanted to know my cholesterol levels, I would have to visit the doctor.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Inspired by this series of events, Sutton met with clinical chemists and health-care professionals. He told them he wanted to find a way that people could test their own blood at home using a smartphone. The problem Sutton and his team faced was relatively straightforward. It was easy enough to prick a finger and draw a blood sample, but most tests – like vitamin D levels, cholesterol, hormones, or an inflammation index – require blood plasma. “If you’re in a lab setting, they centrifuge the blood sample to separate the plasma from the cellular matter of the blood,” explained Sutton. “That means they spin it at several thousand revolutions per minute and the cells get squished down into the bottom of the test tube and the plasma floats to the top.” Separating plasma without a centrifuge, however, is a challenge. Most companies involved in this kind of work use what Sutton called “lateral flow,” which is essentially a filter meant to catch red blood cells and let the plasma flow through. “You can do that, but those are usually semi-quantitative type tests. So, true or false type tests – do I have COVID or don’t I have COVID?” said Sutton. “Up until now, that’s the primary way of separating plasma without using a centrifuge. We went at it from another direction.” Sutton’s team tried to use this filtration method, but nothing would give them blood plasma that could be used to perform tests. He knew that they would have to think outside the box.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star “It’s been a long journey. I think most people would have given up. I persevered,” said Sutton. Trained in applied physics, Sutton has spent the last 30 years working in IT and biomedical devices. When he first suggested his solution, he said, many people thought it was “silly.” “We pre-dilute the blood. We add a liquid to the blood and that enhances what’s called sedimentation. If you let blood normally sit there for 12 to 24 hours, the red blood cells naturally drift to the bottom and you would have a natural sedimentation with the plasma on the top,” he said. “We add a special liquid that causes it to sediment really fast. In five minutes, we’ve separated the blood cells and the plasma is on top. Then we invented an easy way to pour the plasma off the top without disturbing the red blood cells.” The analyzer, which is currently being developed by Verv Technologies, then factors in the dilution to determine how much blood was drawn. Sutton said he expects his team will have a working prototype of the analyzer in October and the company will proceed with certifications soon after with the intention of selling to an international market. The cost of the device will most likely be in the range of $400, and each testing panel – for example, a cholesterol panel – will be competitive with current market trends and cost around $45. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided the company with a unique opportunity to market its product. According to the survey commissioned by Verv, 76 per cent of people said the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more aware of their health.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Our slogan is take control of your health – people will be able to manage their health while they are healthy, right in their home, and not after they become ill,” said Sutton. “COVID-19 has really pointed out that there are things that will come along that require decentralized solutions, especially when it comes to testing. The world has also changed now, and people are realizing they need to take more of a responsibility for their own health.” Sutton thanks NORCAT, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and the Health Sciences North Research Institute for their support in launching Verv Technologies. “Companies like Verv are leading the way in biotechnology and innovation,” says Don Duval, CEO NORCAT and co-managing partner of the Sudbury Catalyst Fund. “This is technology that defines consumer empowered health care, and that’s where the demand is now, especially post-COIVD-19. It’s an exciting time and we’re equally excited to be part of Verv’s upward trajectory.” For more information on Verv Technologies, visit www.vervtec.com. The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury