Sudbury man wins $100,000

Raymond Potvin of Sudbury is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Elm Street in Sudbury.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes of more than $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims,” the agency said in a release.

Instant Crossword Tripler is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.61.