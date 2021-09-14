Sudbury man shows up to OPP detachment drunk, arrested for impaired driving

Star Staff
A 20-year-old Sudbury man was charged with impaired driving on Sept. 11 after showing up at the Nipissing West OPP detachment as a person of interest in a theft case.

Police were investigating the removal of a personal watercraft, utility terrain vehicle, and an all-terrain vehicle from a residence on Nepewassi Lake Road in Markstay-Warren, which was reported the day before.

The suspect went to the OPP detachment on Hwy 69 in Sudbury at about 5 p.m. While speaking to the person of interest, officers determined the person was impaired by alcohol.

As a result, Brock Woito was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, having a blood-alcohol concentration of 80 plus, and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

